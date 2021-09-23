GRAND RIVERS — Harold Glenn Poss, 56, of Grand Rivers, died Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was employed by the Road Department of Livingston. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Collier Funeral Home. Jim Bob Greer and Bill Lee will officiate. Interment with Masonic graveside rites will be in Dixon Cemetery, Grand Rivers.
Friends may call noon to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at the funeral home.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
