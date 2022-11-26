BENTON — Harold Phillips “Maude” Miller, 86, of Benton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Miller was a 1954 graduate of Hardin High School and was a retired chemical operator at the former Pennwalt Corporation in Calvert City. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Benton, where he was a deacon for several years. He was also a member of the Briensburg-TL Jefferson Masonic Lodge #401 and Woodmen of the World. He was a huge UK Fan and loved the KSR Family radio show. Mr. Miller also served for several years as a referee for Kentucky high school basketball games.

Born Sunday, Oct. 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Leemon and the late Pansy Phillips Miller.

