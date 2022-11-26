BENTON — Harold Phillips “Maude” Miller, 86, of Benton, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Mr. Miller was a 1954 graduate of Hardin High School and was a retired chemical operator at the former Pennwalt Corporation in Calvert City. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Benton, where he was a deacon for several years. He was also a member of the Briensburg-TL Jefferson Masonic Lodge #401 and Woodmen of the World. He was a huge UK Fan and loved the KSR Family radio show. Mr. Miller also served for several years as a referee for Kentucky high school basketball games.
Born Sunday, Oct. 25, 1936, he was the son of the late Leemon and the late Pansy Phillips Miller.
Surviving are his wife, Anna Lou (Green) Miller of Benton, daughter, Tracy Kleyer, husband David of Austin, Texas; brother, Jim Miller, wife Sharon of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, grandchildren, Amanda Bascetta, husband Mike, Parker Kleyer, Olivia Kleyer, Alexandra McLemore; great-grandchildren, Benjamin Woods, Kendall Bascetta, Addyson Early, Jude Sibille; step great-grandchildren, Amanda Gunn, Isabella Bascetta, and Chloe Bascetta; two step great-great grandsons, Caiden Phelps and Aspen Phelps; and sister-in-laws Chyrill Miller and Jane Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Varonica Ann Miller, brothers, L.O. Miller Jr., Judge Executive Mike Miller, Bobby Miller; and sisters, Marty Ward, Nell Cole, and Mary Theobald.
Funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Jeremy Hudgin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the AWANA Children’s Program at First Baptist Church, 910 Main St., Benton, KY 42025.
