HICKMAN — Harold Monroe Garrison, 86, of Hickman, died December 25, 2020, at Baptist East Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
He was a graduate of Murray State University, where he was a member
of Phi Delta Kappa and also was founder and president of the Beta Tau Beta fraternity.
Garrison started his teaching and basketball coaching career in 1957 at Fulton County High School in Hickman, then in 1962 he became principal at the Cayce Elementary school until he was named principal of the Fulton County High School in 1964. In 1967 he took the office of superintendent of the Fulton County school system. He was very proud of two special accomplishments he spearheaded during his tenure: a new elementary school was built and he acquired state and federal funds to construct the Vocational Training School for Fulton and Hickman counties in 1972. After leaving the education profession, he became the City Manager for Hickman, then his last employment was that of Fulton County Judge-Executive until he retired at the end of 2006.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hickman and a member of the Grand Lodge of Kentucky, F. & A.M. Lodge #761, Hickman.
His parents, Terrell and Velma Garrison; brothers, Billy, Rayburn and Bobby Garrison; and granddaughter, Amanda Young, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Paula June (Hornsby) Garrison of Hickman, daughters, Valerie (Charles) Ducas of Louisville, Beth (Brent) Young of Franklin, TN and grandchildren, Emily, Leigh and Natalie Ducas of Louisville and Brooke Young and Gregory (Peyton) Young of Franklin.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, December 28th at the Hickman City Cemetery. Bro. Tom Quimby will officiate.
The family request that expressions of sympathy be made to the First Baptist Church, 205 E. Moulton St., Hickman, KY 42050 or charity of choice.
