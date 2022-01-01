KALER — Harold Dean “Denny” May, 66, of Kaler passed away on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021 at his residence.
He was a member of Clarks River Baptist Church and a former employee of Drury Inn.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anna McKinney May and two daughters, Jenny May and Miranda May, both of Kaler.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Edith Vaughn May.
Services will be at Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. Rev. Jeff Collins, Rev. Keith Allred and Rev. Mike Farmer will officiate. Interment will follow at Clarks River Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tom Sheppard, Dan Sheppard, Shaun Foley, Richard Thomasson, Jamie May and Mike Pulley.
Friends may call 5- 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan 2, 2022 at the funeral home.
