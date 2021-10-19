SMITHLAND — Harold Lynn Mayhugh 71 of Smithland, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home, due to diabetes and circulatory problems, health issues that were from a motorcycle accident years ago.
He was self-employed and owned several meat shops in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana. He attended Potters House Church in Smithland.
He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Lynn Mayhugh; one great-grandson; two brothers; and one sister. His parents were, Robert and Lavern Mayhugh.
He is survived by a daughter, Jennifer Britt, of Ledbetter; two sisters, Carol Stacy and Beverly Brooks, both of Paducah; five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Memorial services will be services will held at Potter House Church at 4 p.m. Saturday Oct. 23, 2021, for family and friends.
