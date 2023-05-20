HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Harold Lloyd Wells, 78, of Hot Springs, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.

Harold was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Alvin & Flora (Wright) Wells. After graduating from Graham High School and attending Western Kentucky University he became a research and development specialist with SuperValu, Lewis Grocer and Wetterau grocery companies and enjoyed more than 25 years traveling, scouting profitable store sites and training store management and staff for store openings.

