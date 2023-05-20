HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Harold Lloyd Wells, 78, of Hot Springs, passed away Sunday, May 14, 2023, with his wife, daughter and son-in-law by his side.
Harold was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Greenville, Kentucky to the late Alvin & Flora (Wright) Wells. After graduating from Graham High School and attending Western Kentucky University he became a research and development specialist with SuperValu, Lewis Grocer and Wetterau grocery companies and enjoyed more than 25 years traveling, scouting profitable store sites and training store management and staff for store openings.
After living in Western Kentucky for over 30 years, and various other locations including Paris, Tennessee, New Orleans/Slidell, Louisiana, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, he came to call Hot Springs home and became a licensed Realtor with Century 21 and later a Mortgage Banking Office Manager for SWBC Mortgage Company before retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents; newborn daughter, Angela Theresa Wells; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Lindell Wells; two brothers, Raymond F. Wells and Donny; sister, Betty; sisters-in-law, Theresa Wells & Julie Anderson; and great nephew, Jonathan Ryan Skinner.
Survivors include his loving wife of 45 years, Catherine Anderson Wells; daughter, Catherine “Carie” Buck (Derek); and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law. He will be dearly missed by his numerous friends, former co-workers, neighbors and his beloved Cocker Spaniel, Bogart.
The Memorial service will be held Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Gross Funeral Home, 120 Wrights Street, Hot Springs, Arkansas.
