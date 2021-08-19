Harold L. Wagner Jr., 77, of Paducah died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at his home. Harold was a native of Paducah, graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School and received a BS degree in Business Management from Georgetown College. He was the son of the late Harold L. Wagner Sr. and Edna Hays Wagner. The Wagner family was the longtime owners of Wagner Candy Company which was a six-state wholesale distribution firm, where Harold served as president. He acquired wholesale firms in Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri. He also served as president of Acme Catalog Showrooms.
Harold served as a board member on Paducah Area Youth Soccer Association, Kentucky Western Waterways Tourism Commission, Paducah Downtown Lions Club, Salvation Army, Maiden Alley Cinema, Frosty Acres Food, Kentucky Candy Tobacco Association, National Health & Beauty Aids Association, National Candy Wholesale Association and the American Marketing Association. Harold enjoyed playing tennis for many years, reading, then when grandchildren came along his interest shifted to them and their activities. Harold had a quiet, caring attitude and helped many people in the community.
Survivors include two sons, Robert “Rob” Dudley Wagner of Lone Oak and Clay Wagner and wife Jennifer of Nolensville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Olivia Barrett Wagner, Preston Wagner, Connor Wagner and Brandon Wagner.
Preceding in death was his beloved wife, Kathryn “Kay” Schuette Wagner; and parents, Harold L. Wagner Sr. and Edna Hays Wagner.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salvation Army of Paducah, P.O. Box 569, Paducah, KY 42002-0569.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
