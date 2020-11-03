Harold L. Dorris, 92, of Paducah, passed away on October 31, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Harold was born on October 8, 1928, in West Frankfort, Illinois, to Herbert Dorris and Helen Smith Dorris. He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and served in the United States Army. Harold became the chief chemist at Electric Energy. He was of the Baptist faith. Harold was the ultimate outdoorsman, enjoying any activity that brought him outside. Harold loved sailing, boating on Kentucky Lake, and grilling food for friends and family. He had a passion for woodworking, hunting, and his beloved bird dogs. Above all else, Harold was a true family man and cared deeply for those he loved.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Susan Merrow Dorris of Paducah; two daughters, Sarah Dorris (Mark Perry) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Diane Ridge (Bryan) of Flora, Illinois; two sons, Sam Dorris (Valerie) of Metropolis, Illinois, and David Wedeking (Jackie) of Olmstead; four grandchildren, Sydney Rogers (Will), McKenzie Dorris, Trevor Ridge (Courtney), and Ian Ridge (Emily); two great-grandchildren, Myah Patterson and Romalee Ridge; one sister, Betty Uhls of West Frankfort, Illinois; three nephews, Dennis Uhls, Harold Dean Uhls (Dana) and Danny Uhls (Diane); his best friend and hunting buddy, Bill Carter (Carol); and many more family and friends.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Helen Dorris, and one nephew, Tim Uhls.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:50 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah.
Inurnment will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Brook Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Harold Dorris to the McCracken County Public Library; 555 Washington St., Paducah, KY 42003.
