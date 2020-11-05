Harold Jewell, 75, of Arlington passed away at 2:38 p.m. Tuesday November 3, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was a member of the Beulah Baptist Church, retired ironworker from Local #782, he loved hunting & fishing, he was a quiet but faithful member of his church, he loved helping those he loved and always showed up, he was a hard working iron worker and proud of the bridges, buildings and other structures he helped build, he was proud of his sons and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rohrer Jewell; two sons, Rodney (Angela) Jewell of Melber, Kenneth (Michelle) Jewell of Murray; two sisters, Carolyn Chandler of Southside, Alabama, Eloise (Bob) Hoagland of Robinson, Illinois; one brother, Dennis (Sandy) Jewell of Englewood, Florida, five grandchildren, Alex (Vanessa) Jewell of Clinton, Jordan (Jamie) Jewell of Bardwell, Max (Kate) Jewell of Memphis, Averee Jewell of Clinton, Isaac Elkins of Murray; and two great grandchildren, Grey and Brooks Jewell both of Memphis, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Sr. and Mary McNeely Jewell.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday November 6, 2020, at the Beulah Baptist Church with Rev’s Ken Jewell, Ian Carrico and Rocky James officiating, burial will follow in the Calvary Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Friday at the Beulah Baptist Church.
{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Pallbearers are Alex Jewell, Jordan Jewell, Max Jewell, Isaac Elkins, Caleb Rohrer and Luke Rohrer.{/span}
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.