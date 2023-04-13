BENTON — Harold Gilbert, 94, of Benton, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City. He was retired from Smith Contracting and was a veteran of the US Army where he served as a corporal, and was also a member of the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, was a 68 year member of the Mayfield Masonic Lodge #369, and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #181.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews.

To send flowers to the family of Harold Gilbert, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Apr 15
Service
Saturday, April 15, 2023
1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Apr 15
Visitation
Saturday, April 15, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In