BENTON — Harold Gilbert, 94, of Benton, died Monday, April 10, 2023, at Calvert City Convalescent Center in Calvert City. He was retired from Smith Contracting and was a veteran of the US Army where he served as a corporal, and was also a member of the Air Force Reserves. He was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, was a 68 year member of the Mayfield Masonic Lodge #369, and was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers #181.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Vada (Littlejohn) Gilbert of Benton; his parents, Terrell and Velma (Wyatt) Gilbert; brothers, Wayne Gilbert, Ralph Gilbert; and sister, Martha Woods.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Dr. Charles Frazier officiating.
Interment with military rites will follow in the Smithland Cemetery, Smithland.
Visitation will be held between the hours of noon — 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023 at the funeral home..
Memorial contributions may be given to the Zion’s Cause Baptist Church, 1532 US Hwy 68 W, Benton, KY 42025; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN.
To send flowers to the family of Harold Gilbert, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.