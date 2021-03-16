BENTON — Harold Dale Brandon, of Benton, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, March 14, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Brandon was born on November 14, 1938 in Detroit, Michigan, to Dycus and Juanita Brandon and was the youngest of seven children. Mr. Brandon was a longtime member of the Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and over the years he served on multiple different boards and committees for the church including the committee that helped with getting the new church built. He, along with his wife, Jerma Sue, also spent many years overseeing the Mt. Carmel Cemetery. After 30 years of hard work, he retired from the General Tire Rubber Company in 1992 where he was affectionately known as “Lightning.”
He was an avid outdoorsman who spent many hours in duck blinds and deer stands. He also spent several years working as a fishing guide on Kentucky Lake and ran King Creek Resort with his wife from 1963-1973. Mr. Brandon loved watching baseball and was a loyal fan of the Chicago Cubs.
Whether you knew him as “Oscar,” “Lightning,” “Uncle Dale,” or “Papaw” he will be remembered for his sense of humor, vivid story-telling, willingness to always lend a hand and sitting on his front porch at his home on Big Bear Highway, waving to each car that drove by.
Mr. Brandon is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jerma Sue (Ray) Brandon; one sister, Ramona Womack of Benton; one son, Jeffrey Dale Brandon (Lea Ann); one daughter, Carolyn Sue Steele (Keith), all of Benton; grandsons Tyler Brandon (Tara) of New Jersey, Seth Brandon (Melanie) of Benton, Kaleb Steele of California, and Noah Steele of Benton; granddaughter Ellie Steele of Benton; great-granddaughter Tessa Brandon of New Jersey and another great-grandbaby on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dycus Gilbert Brandon and Juanita Farley Brandon; five brothers, William Boyd Brandon, John Z. Brandon, Dycus Farley Brandon, Robert Lowell Brandon, Donald Gene Brandon; one daughter, Anita Ptak; and one grandson, Cory Ptak.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church with Keith Steele, Noah Steele, and Jim Capps officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Mt. Carmel Cemetery Fund, c/o Butch Holland, 123 Circle Drive, Benton, KY 42025.
The family requests that those attending the service please wear masks or face coverings.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home’’ program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. To share a hug or leave a message for the family please go to www.filbeckandcann.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within the facility at all times.
To send flowers to the family of Harold Dale Brandon please visit our Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.