FANCY FARM — Our beloved brother, Mr. Harold D. “Scotty” Scott, 75, of Fancy Farm, formerly of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City. Harold was a humble and kind man.
He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, a retired railroad and construction worker, and a U.S. Army veteran having served with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam war.
Mr. Scott is survived by two sisters, Carol (Luther) Carney of Paducah, and Sharon (James) Cumbee of Fancy Farm; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Graveside services for Mr. Harold “Scotty” Scott will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at North Mt. Zion Cemetery. Rev. Ronnie Stinson Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002.
