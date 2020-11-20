BENTON —Harold Ray Blaine, 78, of Benton, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home.
He was a retired heavy equipment operator with the Tennessee Valley Authority and a member of Operating Engineers Local 181. He was a member of Walnut Street Baptist Church of Benton.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Gulsen Ulucan Blaine; two sons, Scott Ford of Atlanta and Sean Ford of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Melissa Culp of Benton and Sabrina Ford of Atlanta; three sisters, Kathryn Lasher of Paducah, Ann Draffen of Benton and Jean Morrison of Lexington, South Carolina; and six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Arlene Godfrey Blaine; and a sister.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. today, November 20, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home. Joel Frizzell will officiate with interment to follow in Hampton Cemetery in Livingston County.
Friends may call 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1605 Walnut St., Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.