Capt. Harold A. Schultz Sr., 80, of Paducah, passed away at 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2021 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
Mr. Schultz was a tow boat captain, steamboat captain on American Queen, a veteran of the Army and the Coast Guard, a member of World Harvest Church of Paducah, a lifetime member of DAV of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Schultz, of Paducah; two sons, Harold Schultz Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Paducah, Corby Schultz and wife, Mona, of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; three daughters, Maureen Schultz of Youngsville, Louisiana, Vickie Dunavant and husband, Rick, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Sherry Richardson of Round Rock, Texas; one sister, Gwendolyn Williams of Kokomo, Missouri; 24 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Edward Schultz; mother, Lorita (Creppel) Williams; two brothers, Arthur James Schultz and Harry Williams Jr.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Dr. Chris Cody and Rev. Gary DeRossett officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Paducah with military honors.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to American Mission Teams, PO Box 339, Norris City, IL 62869 or Worlds Harvest Church of Paducah, 3250 Steele Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
