METROPOLIS, Ill. — Harmon Quint, 94, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born February 20, 1926, to Henry and Effie Quint and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. He married his high school sweetheart, Lois Korte, in 1944 and was blessed to have spent 62 years with her before her passing in 2006. He had a good life and looked forward to the day he would be reunited with his beautiful wife again.
Harmon was not averse to hard work and held a number of jobs in his lifetime. He was already farming while attending New Columbia High School. In his younger days, he drove a school bus for Jefferson Grade School and served on the council and building committee for St. John Lutheran Church. At the time of his death, he was the only remaining member of that committee. He was elected as county commissioner of Massac County and later worked as a security officer at EEI. During his lifetime he also worked as a millwright on the Barkley Dam. This job would find him leaving home early in the morning and working in extreme weather conditions. After weeks of training in St. Louis, he became a federal meat inspector. His last employment, which lasted for 27 years, was Supervisor of General Assistance which he retired from in 1982. He was a devoted family man, and his favorite jobs were that of husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Harmon and Lois enjoyed traveling. Together they visited 48 states plus took trips to Europe, Canada, and Mexico. They went on several cruises to the Caribbean, Alaska, and Panama Canal. In their later years, they took many bus tours and made many life-long friends along the way. Three special friends from Sesser, who took bus tours with them, would still stop to visit with him when they came to Metropolis.
He is survived by two daughters, Pamela Wright and husband Monte of Paducah, Kentucky, and Patricia Reineking and husband Michael of Metropolis; one granddaughter, Revel Kent and husband Matthew of Lexington, Kentucky; one grandson, Justin Reineking and fiancé Kayla Butler of Metropolis; and one great-granddaughter, Harper Reineking of Metropolis.
Harmon is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Brown; and sister-in-law, Opal Quint of Metropolis. He leaves to mourn him many nieces and nephews, Paula McIntosh and husband Gordon; Ronnie Brown; Frank Brown and wife Tammy; Mona Hoyle and husband John; Chris Quint; Marvin Quint; Arlene Thatcher and husband Don. He also leaves numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Quint; his parents, Henry and Effie Quint; brother, John Bill Quint and wife Pauline; brother, Milledge Quint; half-sister, Louise Quint and husband Ben; brother-in-law, Carl Brown; sister-in-law, Eleanor Mathis and husband Ramon; sister-in-law, Alfreda McBride and husband Victor; niece, Jerry Hard and husband Jim and son Keith; niece, Ramona Clinton and husband Ronnie.
He was also blessed with many special friends from the community who helped watch over him in his later years.
Private family services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church on May 6, 2020, with the Rev. Kent Hollis officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the cemetery fund of St. John Lutheran Church, 5187 Old Marion Road, Metropolis, Illinois 62960. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
