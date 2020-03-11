BANDANA — Harlon Parker, age 91 died at his home Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Bandana.
Harlon was the oldest living member to date at Bandana Baptist Church where he served many years as Deacon and Treasurer. He attended La Center First Baptist Church. He was employed at Ballard Telephone Company for 56 years where he was the manager for 34 years. He served on the Economic Board for many years.
He was a member of North Ballard Masonic Lodge # 537. He was an avid UK Basketball fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. Harlon loved his family and his dog Bella. He loved to garden.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Betty Parker of Bandana; one son, Jeff Parker (Phyllis) of La Center; one daughter, Beverly Denton (Lynn) of Barlow; one brother, Paul Parker of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Neil Denton (Annie), Tracy Courtney (Jonathan), Beau Parker (Lacee) and Chelsea Parker; and five great-grandchildren, Bonnie Denton, Lyndon Courtney, Nolan Courtney, Daniel Denton and Hastings Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herber and Lattie Parker; and two great granddaughters.
Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of La Center with the Rev. Bill Miller, Rev. Brian Steward and Rev. Brian Lingle officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5-8 pm at First Baptist Church of La Center.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Up and Out Student Ministry, c/o First Baptist Church of La Center, 421 Broadway St., La Center 42056.
