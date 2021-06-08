Dr. Harley C. Dixon, 94, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare Center.
Dr. Dixon was a native of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, and was a Navy veteran of World War II. He served two tours of duty in the South Pacific in the PT Fleet. He was a graduate of Furman University, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Luther Rice Seminary. Dr. Dixon moved to Paducah in 1963 and served as director of the Department of Pastoral Care at Western Baptist Hospital. He also established the Department of Social Services and planned and supervised the opening of the hospital day care program. He retired from there in 1990 after serving in that capacity for 27 years. After retirement, he served as the Western Kentucky representative of the World War II Memorial and as interim and supply pastor of several area Baptist churches. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Dr. Dixon is survived by two daughters, Deborah Clark (Robert) of Paducah, Waian Shuemaker (Stan) of Paducah; three sons, Clint Dixon of Paducah, Mark Dixon (Al) of Ancramdale, New York, Kirk Dixon (Claudia) of Louisville; two sisters, Sarah Faye Ruppe of Gaffney, South Carolina, Helen Wells (Boyce) of Kings Mountain, North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Stacie Blewett, Brian Clark, Dylan Dixon, Alexis Greene, Ben Dixon, John Dixon, Rachel Dixon, Luke Shuemaker, Audrey Shuemaker, and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Rebecah Dover Dixon; one sister, Julian Dotson; five brothers, Nelson Dixon, Sidney Roy Dixon, Frank Dixon, Eugene Dixon, Marian Dixon, and his parents, Ira and Mattie Blackburn Dixon.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Jeff Wallace officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.