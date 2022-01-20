Harlan A. Kelly Sr., 89, of Paducah, died at 10:31 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home.
He was a member of New Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church. He was previously employed at Illinois Central Railroad and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Kelly Sr. and Mary Early Kelly; one son, Harlan Kelly Jr.; one daughter, Merlynn Kelly; four sisters; and two brothers.
Harlan is survived by his wife, Merlean Rouse Kelly; one son, Graylon Kelly, both of Paducah; 10 grandchildren; two sisters, Carol Terry of Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and Almeta Hunt, of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Rev. Gwendolyn Duncan officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may call 10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. All in attendance are required to wear a mask.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.