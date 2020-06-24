Hannah Klope, 30, of West Paducah passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Hannah was born in Paducah on October 4, 1989, to Kevin and Pam Klope. She attended Heath High School where she was on the Volleyball and Basketball teams. She received her RN degree from WKCTC. Hannah enjoyed being a “travel mom” for her sons many sporting events.
She will be remembered as a caring, considerate, funny, and a daddy’s girl who loved to laugh and had a sweet, compassionate heart.
Hannah is survived by two sons, Aiden Klope and Micah Klope; one daughter, Hallie Blythe Klope; her parents, Kevin and Pam Klope; one brother, Andrew Klope (Megan); one foster sister, Kadi Payne; her grandparents, L.C. and June Blythe; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Eric Klope, and her grandparents, Robert and Malinda Klope.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Clayton Massey officiating. Interment will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to a trust being established for her children at Blythe CPAs and Advisors, c/o Dane Blythe, 2660 West Park Dr., Paducah, KY 42001
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug, leave a message, or light a candle.
