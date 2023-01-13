Hannah Helm, 78, of Paducah passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Providence Pointe.

She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, and making quilts.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Saturday, January 14, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jan 14
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 14, 2023
12:00PM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 N 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
