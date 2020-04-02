EDDYVILLE — Hank Sinclair Walker, 67, of Eddyville, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church.
Mr. Walker is survived by his wife of 19 years, Corlis Ladd Walker; a daughter, Tara Moore of Princeton; a stepdaughter, Leigh Ann Conger of Eddyville; a son, Jason Scott Walker of Webster County; a stepson, Michael Conger of Eddyville; four brothers, Herschel Walker, Howard Walker, Kenneth Walker and Roger Walker, all of Livingston County; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert H. and Lillie Skinner Walker.
Expressions of sympathy may be made Mr. Walker’s memory to Fairview United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 370, Eddyville, KY 42038.
Lakeland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.lakelandchapel.com.
You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.lakelandchapel.com. Hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. today.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.