CALVERT CITY — Hallie D. Duckett Orr, 83 of Calvert City, died Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Oakview Manor Healthcare Center in Calvert City, KY.
She was a retired nurses aid with Calvert City Convalescent Center and was a member of Lakeland Baptist Temple.
Surviving are her six children, Darrell Duckett, Charlotte Prince, Wayne Duckett, Dennis Duckett, Roger Duckett, and Christopher Rhodes, all of Calvert City, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; also survive; four sisters, Elta B. Heater, of Alton, Illinois, Norma Jean Ladd of Benton, Glenda James of Grand Rivers, and Brenda Rhodes of Grand Rivers.
She was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Her parents were Tilford and Edna (Mitchusson) Rhodes.
Graveside service were held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Fooks Cemetery, Mt. Moriah Rd., Benton.
