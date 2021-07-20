WICKLIFFE — Hallie Laverne Poole O’Connor, 91, of Wickliffe, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a member of Southside Missionary Baptist Church in Wickliffe.
Mrs. O’Connor is survived by two daughters, Freda Bolin of Columbus and Glenda Deweese of Barlow; two sons, Dusty O’Connor of Springville, Tennessee, and Tommy O’Connor of Wickliffe; one sister, Janice Purcell of Lawton, Oklahoma; three brothers, Gene Poole of South Fulton, Tennessee, Clarence Poole of Wickliffe, and Danny Poole of La Center; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold O’Connor; two sons, Bobby O’Connor and Delbert Louis O’Connor; and four brothers. Her parents were George Amos and Bertha Allcock Poole.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Wickliffe with Dee Hazlewood and Joe Skinner officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Southside Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 321, Wickliffe, KY 42087.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.