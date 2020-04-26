METROPOLIS, Ill. — Hal Lee Rush, 85, of Metropolis, Illinois, passed Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Rush was born July 27, 1934 in Joppa, Illinois to Oscar and Thelma Rush.
He married Catherine Metzger in October 1956 and they had five children, Lee, Elizabeth, Mary, Jane and Harry.
Upon graduation from Metropolis Community High School, he joined the infantry division of the Army, where he served as a Radio Operator and chauffeur for Officers on the East West German border. In later years he refurbished a Willy’s Jeep like the one he drove in Germany, which he loved to drive around town. He attended Murray State University and worked at Preston Chemical. He began his career at First National Bank as a cashier and worked his way up through the ranks as Loan Officer, Board Member and CEO which he retired from in 1992.
He and his wife Catherine were avid golfers and he spent many years as the pro at the Metropolis Country Club. He also enjoyed boating and traveling to visit his children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Thelma Rush, brothers, Bob and Dan Rush, and sister Mary Alice Rush Cosby.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine Metzger Rush; children, Lee (Kim) Rush, Elizabeth (Jim) Rush Kirksey, Mary (Jim) Rush Barger, Jane (Keith Rogers) Rush and Harry (Lynda) Rush; ten grandchildren, Aubrey (Heather) Rush, Ali Rush, Andrew Kirksey, Cathleen (Nick) McGamon, Tadzweil (Lisa) Barger, Natasha Ziss, Tyketon (Cynthia) Barger, Laura Ann Kidd, Ben Rush, and Emily Rush; and seven great-grandchildren, Jaelyn, Autumn, Allie, and Julie Barger, Katelyn, James, and Titan Ziss.
Due to the current health and safety directives, services for Hal were private. A burial was held in Masonic Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.