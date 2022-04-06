On May 19, 1920, Hal Jake Allison was born to Henry and Opal Moore Allison. He enlisted in the United States Navy on Dec. 27, 1939, in Louisville. Hal reported for duty on May 25, 1940, at the age of 20. On Dec. 6, 1940, Hal was assigned to the USS Oklahoma where he served for one year and one day until the bombing at Pearl Harbor took his life.
Hal received the following awards posthumously, Purple Heart Medal, American Defense Service Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, and the American Campaign Medal.
Hal was one of six children including H.C. Allison, Muriel Ward, Helen Patterson, Morris Allison, and Ruby Wallace who, along with his parents, were left to mourn his passing. He is currently survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins who are honored to finally bring him home.
Full Military Honors and Graveside Services will be held on at 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, starting at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.