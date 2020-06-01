Hal B. Hainley, 85, of Paducah, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Mercy Health Hospice.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Obion County Memorial Gardens with Stephen Sutton officiating.
Pallbearers will be family.
There will be no public visitation.
Mr. Hainley was born on July 13, 1934 in Dukedom, Tennessee, son of the late A. B. and Nellie (Weems) Hainley. He married the former Sylvia Tuck, on November 22, 1953, and she survives.
He was a retired barber having owned the City Barber Shop in Union City, the Troy Barbershop and the Kenton Barbershop. He also was a member of the Gadsden Church of Christ and Troy Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Hainley is also survived by a son, Jerry Hainley, and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.
