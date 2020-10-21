Hayley Blackburn Mudd, 25, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah after a courageous battle against ovarian cancer. Hayley was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church and a graduate of St. Mary High School. Hayley attended West Kentucky Community Technical College where she was working on a degree in Early Childhood Education. She received a Child Development Assistant certificate.
Survivors include parents, Dr. Jeffrey Mudd and Jill Blackburn Mudd; two brothers, Taylor Mudd of Murray, and girlfriend Elizabeth Griffith of Owensboro; and Flynn Mudd of Indianapolis, Indiana; grandparents, Kenneth and Teresa Blackburn of Paducah, Walter and Leslie Gordan of Paducah and Howard and Terry Mudd of Jefferson, New Hampshire; uncles and aunts, Kevin and Tammy Blackburn, Amy Blackburn and her fiance’ Jerry Berry, Brian and Julie Mudd, Corey and Jenny Asher, Rodney and Sara Gordan, Brian and Jenn Gordan and Matt Davis; several cousins, Rachel (Eric) Dunsford, Leigh Ann (Jamie) Free, Kasey Clement, Kyle Newton, Keith Newton, Erica (Justin) Koontz, Tyson Asher, McKenna Asher, Adia Mudd, Tyler Gordan, Carlie Gordan, Tallen Gordan, Vayda Gordan, Chloe Gordan, Austin (Danielle) Gordan, Caleb Gordan, Hannah Gordan and Angel Gordan.
Preceding in death was her great-grandparents, Malcolm and Lorraine Wilkey, Howard and Adele Mudd, Amos and Hazel Blackburn, James and Frances Schmidt; and one uncle, James Watson Blackburn.
Services will be held today, October 21, 2020. at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Revs. Brandon Williams and Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
St. Thomas More will be livestreaming the service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at www.stmore.org.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may light a candle or leave a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
