MAYFIELD — Hagen Eric Mills, 29, of Mayfield passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Mayfield.
Everyone who knew Hagen knew he was a talented, free spirited, kind and loving soul. Hagen chose to move home, leaving a successful acting career in Hollywood to dedicate his life to raising his daughter, Mila. He was a member of the Catholic Faith, a former actor and a former business owner.
Mr. Mills is survived by his mother, Christy Gail Riley of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Mayfield; his father, Mark E. Mills of Mayfield; paternal grandparents, Beverly (Joe) Lynch of Mayfield; maternal grandmother, Helen F. Cash Riley of Mayfield; and his daughter, Mila Mills of Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Charles A. Mills and his maternal grandfather, John M. Riley.
A private funeral mass for Mr. Hagen Eric Mills will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield. Eric Riley will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Public visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. on Friday, May 23, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Mayfield, KY.
Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield, is in charge of arrangements.
