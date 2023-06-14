Gwendolyn Jean Shaw Bridgett, 75, of Paducah, died at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023,at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was formerly employed in Housekeeping at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Gwendolyn Jean Shaw Bridgett, 75, of Paducah, died at 3:17 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023,at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was formerly employed in Housekeeping at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman E. Bridgett; one daughter, Sharon Suggs Wilson; her parents, Willie Shaw, Sr. and Virginia McGee Baskin; one sister; and three brothers.
She is survived by one daughter, LaGreta Hunt of Indianapolis, Indiana; two sons, Percy W. Suggs, Jr. and John Suggs both of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; one sister, Tanya Henderson of Paducah, six brothers, Thomas Jerome Alexander, Calvin Baskin, Kenny Baskin all of Paducah, Sam Baskin Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Don Shaw of Indiana, and Henry Shaw of East St. Louis, Illinois; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for noon Friday, June 16, 2023, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Revs. Alfred Anderson and Charles Dunbar officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.