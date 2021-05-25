With family by her side, Ms. Gwen Jean (Holt) Slone passed away peacefully at her residence in Paducah, Friday, May 21, 2021. A beautiful soul entered this earthly world on April 8, 1930, in Williamson, West Virginia, and the world would never be the same.
Gwen graduated from Williamson High School in 1948 and soon after married the love of her life Thomas Calvin “Doc” Slone. They welcomed three sons into their lives; Gwen dedicated her life to raising them and serving others. Gwen’s love and care of her family expanded as her sons grew into adulthood; the reward — many granddaughters. She taught her grandchildren to sew, to bake, and encouraged their love of birds; her teachings have touched six subsequent generations of children.
Those who knew her will attest to her faith and love for the Lord. She dedicated her life to Her Savior. One of her favorite verses displayed throughout her house is, “... But as for me and my household, we will serve the Lord” Joshua 24:15. After moving to Paducah in 1976, Gwen joined Concord United Methodist Church as a faithful member until her body no longer allowed her in-person attendance. One could often find Gwen volunteering her time to the church. She was part of the Stephens Ministry and Discipleship Training and was a member of The Pearls singing group. She enjoyed the Homemakers and she helped begin and ultimately sustain the Prayer Room. Gwen often volunteered at the Family Kitchen, Vacation Bible School, and enjoyed working Thursdays at Mother’s Day Out. Those who personally knew Gwen could say they were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from her throughout the past 91 years. Reading Upper Room brought her peace and fulfillment. So did golden Oreos! She also loved filling her bird feeders and watching her birds eat, enjoying one or more Pop-Tarts and a hot cup of coffee. She looked forward to her Friday rides to the riverfront with family and visits from the many friends and family who love her. She was a humble servant; her concern for the well-being of others never faded even with her passing: Gwen donated her body to the Genesis Legacy Program for the advancement of medical science research.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald Thompson; sons, Thomas Michael Slone and his wife, Kathy, of Valrico, Florida, and Christopher Alan Slone of Kevil. She was known as “Mimi” or “Gran” to eight grandchildren. Grandchildren include Michelle and her husband William Roach, Thomas Wayne and his wife Susie Slone, Angie Slone, Heather Slone, Jeffrey Slone, Sarah and her husband Corey Dunkerson, Cameron Slone, and Lindsay Slone. Gwen also adored her 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, many nieces and nephews, along with adopted grandchildren loved and cared for with equal affection.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Viola (McCoy) Thompson; her fathers, EC Holt and Walter B. Thompson; her husband of 40 years, Thomas Calvin “Doc” Slone; her brothers, Walter Barney Thompson and Edward Carroll Holt; and her son Walter Lee and his wife, Emmaly Slone.
Visitation with family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Concord United Methodist Church with a 5 p.m. Celebration of Life immediately following at 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Gwen Slone to Gideons International; The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.
