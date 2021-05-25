MAYFIELD — Gwen Goode, 64, of Mayfield, died at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Oakview Nursing & Rehab Center in Calvert City.

She was a member of the Mayfield First Church of Nazarene and was secretary for the family-owned business, Goode Trucking & Excavating Company.

Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Michael “Mike” Lee Goode; two sons, Michael Lee Goode II of Mayfield and Miles Lynn Goode of Boaz; a sister, Jeanne Campbell of Boaz; a brother, Ben Turner of Paducah; and four grandchildren, Adam Goode, Anna Grace Goode, Tenley Goode and Jay Cee Goode.

Her parents were Benjamin Joseph Turner and Dorothy Sikes Turner.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home, with Steve Melvin officiating. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Kosair/Norton Children’s Hospital, Dept. 86140, PO Box 950183, Louisville, KY 40295-0183.

