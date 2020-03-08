KEVIL — Guy Norman Gibson, 87, passed away at his home Friday, March 6, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Guy was a member of Newton Creek Baptist Church. He was a 65-year member of North Ballard Masonic Lodge #537. Guy was a University of Kentucky Basketball enthusiast.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Gibson of Kevil, one son Norman Brooks Gibson (Debra) of Kevil, a stepson, Dana Elliott of Kevil, and one daughter Carrie Gibson (Kerry) of Hilliard, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jaime Morrow and Conner McCormick-Gibson; and three great-grandchildren, Emma Morrow, Drew Morrow and Lily Morrow.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Leland and Ora Belle Gibson; two brothers, Leon Gibson, Leonard Gibson; and a sister, Claribel Throgmorton.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 9, 2020, at Newton Creek Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Masonic service will begin at 12:45 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Rodney Cude officiating. Interment will follow at Newton Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.