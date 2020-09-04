Guy Emmet Fouse, 55, of Paducah, died at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia T. Fouse of Paducah; a daughter, Courtney Hopkins-Feuerborn of Lakewood, Colorado; two sons, Dustin Eric Fouse of Paducah and Kyle Emmet Fouse of Metropolis, Illinois; a brother, Gregory Fouse of Lancaster; three sisters, Michel Harris of Madisonville, Monique Tanner of Worthville and Mishalia Durbin of Westminister, Colorado; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Romayne Emmet Fouse and Judith Ann Johnson Fouse; a sister; and a brother.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Emmanuel Udoh presiding at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
