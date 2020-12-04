PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Guthrie Wayne Freeman, 56, of Pensacola, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky, died at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, December 2, 2020, at Suncoast Hospice in Pinellas Park.
He served in the United States Army.
He is survived by two brothers, Charles Stephen Freeman and Ritchie Norman Freeman, both of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Freeman.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorial donations may be made to the Marshall County Exceptional Center, 198 Old Symsonia Road, Benton, KY 42025.
