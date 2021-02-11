MAYFIELD — Gussie F. Turner, 72, of Mayfield, died at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the Oak Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Turner of Mayfield; two sons, Mark Stanley and Joey Turner, both of Mayfield; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; and three sisters.
She was preceded in death by one grandson and one brother. Her parents were William “Bill” & Mary Geneva Partlow Floyd.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, at North Mount Zion Cemetery with the Rev. Howard Copeland officiating. Friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the service time on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oak Grove Baptist Church, 935 Oak Grove Church Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
