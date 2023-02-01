ROUND KNOB, Ill. — Gussie J. Quint, 86, of Round Knob, passed away peacefully at 9:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, to his heavenly home. Gussie passed away after a long illness from pain and arthritis.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Frank Forthman, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Gussie was a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the International Union of The Operating Engineers Local 318 out of Marion, Illinois. He was a part time farmer, a member of the Massac County Farm Bureau, and the Heartland Worship Center in Paducah, Kentucky. Gussie loved his family especially his children and grandchildren. Gussie was married to Evelyn Kickasola on Aug. 25, 1957, and she preceded him in death on July 3, 2014.
Gussie is survived by his daughters, Rebecca J. Bowman and husband Kent of New Columbia, Vicky S. Prowell of Round Knob, and Kimberly D. Sturgill and husband Cleason of Mayfield, Kentucky; five grandchildren, Josh Bowman and wife Jessica, Jennifer Coble and husband Josh, Colton McNichols and wife Lin, Nathan McNichols, and Sidney McNichols; four great grandchildren, Emma Bowman, Wyatt Bowman, Addison Coble, and Jackson McNichols; one sister, Florence Obermark and husband Dale; several nieces and nephews.
Gussie was preceded in death by his parents; Willie and Dora (Hasfeld) Quint; wife of 56 years, Evelyn (Kickasola) Quint; one brother, Ervin “Speedy” Quint.
Visitation will be held from noon — 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank their helpers over the years Andrea, Chasity, and the faculty of Stonecreek Rehabilitation for the care they provided to Gussie.
Pallbearers will be Josh Bowman, Colton McNichols, Nathan McNichols, Josh Coble, Jeff Korte, and Andrew Meinders.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Barger, Dwayne Wieneke, Kevin Foss, and Brad Meinders.
