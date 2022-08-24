Grey Perry Williams, infant son of Trevor and Karsyn Williams went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.
The light in our lives that we will never let dim; the angel we didn’t know we needed, we will continue to live this life through you Grey Perry. “Some of the most heroic, are the ones who, without needing words, teach the world, what it is to love and fight.”
Surviving are his parents, Trevor and Karsyn Williams; one brother, Milo Williams; his grandparents, Tony and Nikita Shoulta of Brookport, Illinois, and Samantha Williams of Clarksville, Indiana; great-grandparents, Susanna Duncan of Golconda, Illinois, Mary and Bradley Smith of Wickliffe, Larry Williams of Hopkinsville, Jeanne and Butch Hancock of Hopkinsville; great-great grandmothers, Bonnie Barger and Mildred Duncan both of Golconda, Illinois; his aunt, Landree Shoulta of Brookport, Illinois; and two uncles, Ty Williams of Clarksville, Indiana and Malik Mundy of Owensboro.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Joseph Don Shoulta and John Phillip Duncan.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Waldo Baptist Church in Metropolis with the Rev. Trad York officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Sterling Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be held from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to: Ronald McDonald House Charities, 550 South First Street Louisville, KY 40202; or to Beads of Courage at 3230 North Dodge Blvd. Suite J Tucson, AZ 85716.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
