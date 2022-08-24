Grey Perry Williams, infant son of Trevor and Karsyn Williams went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

The light in our lives that we will never let dim; the angel we didn’t know we needed, we will continue to live this life through you Grey Perry. “Some of the most heroic, are the ones who, without needing words, teach the world, what it is to love and fight.”

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Friday, August 26, 2022
10:00AM-2:00PM
Waldo Baptist Church
6970 Waldo Church Rd.
Metropolis, IL 62960
Aug 26
Funeral Service
Friday, August 26, 2022
2:00PM
Waldo Baptist Church
6970 Waldo Church Rd.
Metropolis, IL 62960
Aug 26
Interment
Friday, August 26, 2022
3:15PM
Mt. Sterling Cumberland Pres. Church
1780 Mt. Sterling Rd.
Brookport, IL 62910
