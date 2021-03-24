BENTON — Gretta Mae Mathis Morris, 83, transitioned to eternal life peacefully with her daughter by her side on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She died of natural causes at Murray-Calloway County Hospital.
Born in Vanzora, Sept. 12, 1937, she was a resident of Marshall County until moving to Fern Terrace Personal Care in Murray.
The youngest of eight children, Gretta was preceded in death by her parents, Other S. and Gorda Mae (Creason) Mathis; four brothers, James M. Mathis, Dillard Mathis, Cratus Mathis, Other (Kayo) Mathis Jr.; and three sisters, Mary Alice Johnston, Lucy N. Tolbert, and Flora Ann Thweat.
Gretta graduated from the last class of Brewers High School where she was a cheerleader and valedictorian.
Gretta enjoyed sewing for both her family and her home. She was very creative and had an eye for beauty and fashion. She enjoyed antique and thrift shopping and finding “treasures.” She loved her family and her big extended family and family gatherings. She enjoyed caring for the elderly and worked as a home health provider. She was an active church member, and her faith played an important role in her life. After moving to Fern Terrace, she looked forward to weekly outings with her daughter and niece. She was very happy to be able to take the first those outings after a year of quarantine the day before her death.
Gretta is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Darrell and Valerie VanMeter of Benton. Two grandchildren Emily VanMeter of Rochester, New York, and Skyler VanMeter of Cincinnati, Ohio; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great great nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Christian Fellowship church.
No public services are planned. She will be buried alongside generations of her family at Solider Creek cemetery in Marshall County.
Donations in her honor may be made to the Solider Creek cemetery fund or to the Helping Hands food Pantry c/o Benton First United Methodist Church, 845 US Hwy. 641 Spur, Benton, Ky 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.