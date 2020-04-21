GILBERTSVILLE — Greta Sue Lucas Estes, 69, of Gilbertsville, died on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
She was of Christian faith and operated As You Like It Home, a cleaning service, and a business partner in Party Gras Karaoke and D.J Service, The Senior Class Party with her husband.
She is survived by her husband, David “Herb” Estes of Gilbertsville; two daughters, Robin McNeil of Nashville, Tennessee, and Pam Stanger of Gilbertsville; a sister, Lisa Lucas Hamilton of Detroit; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Bobbie Jean Lucas; a stepson, Joshua Estes; and a sister.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
