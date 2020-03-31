Gregory Dalton Thweatt, 59, of Paducah, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.

He is survived by a daughter, Brandy White of Benton; a son, Michael Thweatt of Paducah; three sisters, Wanda Zosel and Cathy Thweatt, both of Paducah, and Rhonda Blackburn of Calvert City; a brother, Larry Thweatt of Bostwick, Georgia; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Dale Thweatt and Magdelene Borders Thweatt; a brother and his step-mother.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: The American Heart Association Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, funeral arrangements will be private.

