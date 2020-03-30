Gregory Dalton Thweatt, 59, of Paducah, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.
He is survived by his daughter, Brandy Whited and husband, Donnie of Benton; his son, Michael Thweatt of Paducah; three sisters, Wanda Zosel and husband, Leonard of Paducah, Cathy Thweatt of Paducah, Rhonda Blackburn and husband, Ken of Calvert City; one brother, Larry Thweatt of Bostwick, Georgia; and three grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dalton Dale Thweatt and Magdelene Borders Thweatt; brother, Gary Dale Thweatt and step-mother, Pauline Thweatt.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to: The American Heart Association Kentucky Region, 240 Whittington Parkway, Louisville, KY 40222.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Greg will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Hugs for Greg must be received by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.