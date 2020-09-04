BRANSON, Mo. — Gregory Allen Stanley Bauer, 39, of Branson, passed away August 26, 2020. He entered this life February 4, l981, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Donn and Cindy Lou (Reuter) Bauer. A sister, Kimberley Bauer Newlon, has preceded him in death. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.
Proudly serving our country, Gregory was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, where he earned the rank of Sergeant. He worked in the HVAC industry after leaving the Marines. Gregory was well-liked and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Gregory is survived by his parents, Donn and Cindy Lou Bauer of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; sister, April Dee Hartwig of Peyton, Colorado; five nieces and nephews, Austin, Leilani, Aidan, Koa, and Aria. He also had a great niece, Raelynn. Also surviving is Aunt and Uncles, Robert and Wendy Bauer of Champaign, Illinois, and Larry Reuter of Benton, Kentucky.
A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held from 1 — 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the American Legion Post 113 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. The address is 1251 Ring Rd. Elizabethtown, Ky. 42701. Everyone that knew Greg is more than welcome. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremation
