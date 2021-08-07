REDINGTON BEACH, Fla. — Greg Godec, 57, of Redington Beach, formerly of Paducah, passed away in St. Petersburg, on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021.
Greg was of the Catholic faith. He was a 1981 graduate of St. Mary High School and received his Bachelor’s Degree from Murray State University in 1986. Greg was the owner of Sunshine Environmental and Demolition. It was well understood that he supported all Tampa Bay sports. In 2021, after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, he celebrated by getting a new dog and named him Brady. He had a passion for helping young kids that were involved in a variety of sports. Greg was always kind, generous and welcoming to others. One of his proudest moments during his youth was when he swam across the Ohio River in the Paducah Summer Festival and came in first place. Greg’s hobbies included boating, fishing and golfing in Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Melanie Greenlee Godec; one son, Tyler Godec of Tampa; two stepdaughters, Samantha Spedale and Emily Spedale, both of Tampa; parents, Jim and Sharon Godec of Paducah; one sister, Suzy (Andy) Gilland of Paducah; one brother, Danny (Joy) Godec of Cincinnati, Ohio; two nieces, Hannah (Alex) Wright of Paducah and Allison Godec of Cincinnati; two nephews, Matthew (Rachel) Gilland of Paducah and Caleb Godec of Cincinnati; two great nieces; and two great nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, 1125 Oscar Cross Avenue, Paducah, KY 42003; St Jude Children’s Hospital, or St Thomas More Catholic Church.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
