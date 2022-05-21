BENTON — Greathern Ann Howell, 61, of Benton, died Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home.
She was a retired nurse and of the Baptist faith.
Surviving is one son, Jason Skinner of Grand Rivers; one sister, Rhonda Henson of Benton; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother. Her parents were Ernest Howell and Dorothy Howell.
She will be cremated. Services will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
