BENTON — Grant Vyron Martin, 94, of Benton, formerly of Alton, Illinois, passed away early Saturday morning, May 14, 2022, at Providence Point in Paducah.
Grant was born in Alton, Illinois, on April 20, 1928. He began working at the young age of 13, which established a strong foundation for him to build upon. Grant started his own construction company and worked as a farmer, owning and leasing hundreds of acres in the state of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vancil and Ella Rebecca Paulus; wife, Carol L. Martin; son, Scott Martin; grandparents, James Franklin and Etta Adaline Paulus.
No services are scheduled at this time. Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner and Orr is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take form of contribution in Grant’s name to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
