MAYFIELD — Grant A. Dillingham, 14, of Mayfield, died at 3 a.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of Sedalia Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Stephanie Parks Dillingham of Mayfield; a sister, Alexis Dillingham of Mayfield; his grandparents, Rick and Sheila Dillingham and Larry and LaDonna Parks, all of Mayfield; and his great-grandmother, Mary Willie, of Mayfield.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jimmy and Imogene Dillingham and Russell Willie.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Revs. Spence Pate and Ronnie Stinson Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memory Gardens.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. today, December 20, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.