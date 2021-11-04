Grady Edward Neblett, 75, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Neblett was born in Paducah, on Dec. 08, 1945, to the late Clarence “Bill” Neblett and Hazel Lee (Hulen) Cook. He was a retired employee of the city of Paducah where he referred to himself as a “sanitation engineer.” He became an auctioneer in 1967 and used his talents to the end of his life. He worked for Reynold’s Auction House and then later purchased Neblett’s Auction House on Broadway in the 1990s. He loved any opportunity to come out of retirement and auction for local organizations.
Grady Neblett attended Park Avenue Baptist Church and was a long-time member of the Gospel Music Association. He sang with a number of gospel groups and enjoyed being behind a microphone at any opportunity.
Grady is survived by his wife of 57 years, Julia Dianne Neblett (Crenshaw); sister, Paula Neblett of Illinois; three children, Belinda Lawrence (Robert) of Hunter, North Dakota, Brian Neblett (Robin) of Ledbetter, and Jennifer Neblett (Richard Neville) of Reidland; six grandchildren, Stephanie Rathgeber (Shaun) of Lusaka, Zambia, Blake Lawrence (Jess) of Fargo, North Dakota, Katie Neblett of Ledbetter, Lacey Hayden of La Center, Paige Hayden of Kaler, and Ashton Gipson of Reidland; 11 great-grandchildren, Emmett, Jaycee, Jillian, Norah, Kynzlee, Mia, Kingston, Ezra, Aria, Imryn, and Remi.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, one sister, and a niece.
Funeral services will begin at noon Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Dale Harrell officiating. Burial will follow at Provine Cemetery in Briensburg.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may that the form of donation to: For God So Loved Ministries, 1200 Jefferson St, Paducah, KY 42001 or at www.forgodsoloved.org.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.