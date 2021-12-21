Gracie Martin, 95, of Paducah, and formerly of Kirbyton, in Carlisle County passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rivercrest Place in Paducah. Gracie was a long time member of Rosebower Baptist Church. Gracie was an avid quilter and her quilts are scattered throughout many states having made them for family and wedding gifts. She was a homemaker and loved doting on her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include several nieces and nephews, Diane Bedwell, Danny Garnett, Leesa Brown, Lori Winters, Rod Martin, Tom Martin, Neville Martin, Debbie Lake and Dale Courtney; several great nieces and great nephews.

Preceding in death were her husband in March 2020, James William Martin; parents, Lester Dewey Pease and Florence Wooden Pease; one sister, Mildred Hazel Garnett.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirbyton Cemetery in Carlisle County.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family would like to say “Thank You” to her caregivers, Jamie who organized the sitters, Margaret, Karen, Faye, Tina, Shannon, and hair dresser, Kay.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Rosebower Baptist Church, 1120 Tyree Road, Paducah, KY 42003. You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.

Service information

Dec 21
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Dec 21
Visitation
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
