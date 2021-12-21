Gracie Martin, 95, of Paducah, and formerly of Kirbyton, in Carlisle County passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rivercrest Place in Paducah. Gracie was a long time member of Rosebower Baptist Church. Gracie was an avid quilter and her quilts are scattered throughout many states having made them for family and wedding gifts. She was a homemaker and loved doting on her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews, Diane Bedwell, Danny Garnett, Leesa Brown, Lori Winters, Rod Martin, Tom Martin, Neville Martin, Debbie Lake and Dale Courtney; several great nieces and great nephews.
Preceding in death were her husband in March 2020, James William Martin; parents, Lester Dewey Pease and Florence Wooden Pease; one sister, Mildred Hazel Garnett.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Justin Mason officiating. Burial will follow at the Kirbyton Cemetery in Carlisle County.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to say “Thank You” to her caregivers, Jamie who organized the sitters, Margaret, Karen, Faye, Tina, Shannon, and hair dresser, Kay.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Rosebower Baptist Church, 1120 Tyree Road, Paducah, KY 42003. You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.