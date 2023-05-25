Grace Ellington “Ellie” McKnight, 18, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Ellie was born on March 18, 2005, to Paul McKnight and Erin Gwinn Coale. She was a Junior at Paducah Tilghman High School where she played soccer for two years and was known for her spunky, social and full of life personality. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah and actively involved in Young Life-Greater Paducah. Ellie loved food (specifically a good medium rare filet and loaded baked potato), animals, her friends, Kentucky Lake, and vacations to the beach. She admired the beauty in sunrises and sunsets and never missed an opportunity to dance or entertain.
Ellie will be remembered for her genuine, compassionate and approachable personality. When around Ellie, hugs were always available and she seemed to radiate happiness and joy. Always approachable, she had the ability to laugh at herself and make others laugh along with her.
Ellie is survived by her mother, Erin Coale of Paducah; her father, Paul McKnight, Sr. (Misty) of Paducah; three brothers, Paul McKnight, Jr., Nolan Waller and Jack Coale, all of Paducah; one sister, Hannah Waller of Paducah; her paternal grandparents, John and Brenda McKnight of Paducah; her maternal grandparents, Anne and James Gwinn of Paducah; her uncle, James Gwinn (Megan) and her aunt, Kelli Hail (Chris); six cousins, James Gwinn, Grayson Gwinn, Katie Smith (Dilan), Caleb Hail (Gabby), Kelsey Hail, Khaki Hail and Kori Hail; and special friend, Thomas Powless.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Heartland Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Heartland Church.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held after the funeral service at the Youth Center at Heartland Church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Saving Grace Fund “In memory of Ellie”, c/o Papillion Center, 130 John E Robinson Ave, Paducah, KY 42001; or Young Life — Greater Paducah, 101 Valley Rd, Paducah, KY 42001; or the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
