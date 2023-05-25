Grace Ellington “Ellie” McKnight, 18, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Ellie was born on March 18, 2005, to Paul McKnight and Erin Gwinn Coale. She was a Junior at Paducah Tilghman High School where she played soccer for two years and was known for her spunky, social and full of life personality. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Paducah and actively involved in Young Life-Greater Paducah. Ellie loved food (specifically a good medium rare filet and loaded baked potato), animals, her friends, Kentucky Lake, and vacations to the beach. She admired the beauty in sunrises and sunsets and never missed an opportunity to dance or entertain.

Service information

May 26
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 26, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Heartland Worship Center
4777 Alben Barkley Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
May 25
Visitation
Thursday, May 25, 2023
3:00PM-8:00PM
Heartland Worship Center
4777 Alben Barkley Drive
Paducah, KY 42001
