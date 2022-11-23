MAYFIELD — Rev. Glynn O’Neal Copeland, 84, of Mayfield, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his residence.
Rev. Copeland was a retired Baptist minister and retired as director of missions of the Graves County Baptist Association. He also formerly worked at Continental General Tire. Rev. Copeland was a member of the Wingo Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Sue Coltharp Copeland; one daughter, Kathy Copeland of Wingo; two sons, James Keith Copeland of Paducah, and Kevin Glyn (Laura) Copeland of Boaz; one brother, Harold (Laura) Copeland of Cuba; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren also survive.
Rev. Copeland was preceded in death by his parents, Noble and Lillie Mae Yates Copeland.
A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday Nov. 26, 2022, at the Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Ben Stratton, Rev. Dean Doster, Rev. Glynn Orr and Rev. Ronnie Stinson, Sr. will officiate. Interment will follow in the Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Clint Copeland, Cody Lokits, Larry Joe Seay, Lane Copeland, Lenny Copeland and Terry Bradley will serve as pallbearers. Greg Davis, Larry Wayne Arnold, Bob Bradley, Preston Byrn, Frankie Crittendon, Glenn Morgan, Marion Wells, Nick Coltharp, Ron Gossum, and Harold Johnston will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at the Byrn Funeral Home.
